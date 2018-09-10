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911 - Proof WTC7 Demolition Planned Prior to 9/11/2001
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317 views • September 10, 2018
911 - Proof WTC7 Demolition Planned Prior to 9/11/2001
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Evacuation Zone around WTC7 BEFORE demolition shows foreknowledge of Event
Cars / Vehicles Burned up shows nano Thermate reaction from incomplete / un-reacted
demolitions that was in the Dust Ejected From WTC1 and WTC2 Demolitions
There is no Statute of Limitations for Mass Murder.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Evacuation Zone around WTC7 BEFORE demolition shows foreknowledge of Event
Cars / Vehicles Burned up shows nano Thermate reaction from incomplete / un-reacted
demolitions that was in the Dust Ejected From WTC1 and WTC2 Demolitions
There is no Statute of Limitations for Mass Murder.
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