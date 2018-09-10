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Richard Gage Investigating 9/11 on The Power Hour with Daniel Brigman
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42 views • September 10, 2018
Richard Gage interviewed by Daniel Brigman on The Power Hour - September 07, 2018
Richard Gage of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth joins to discuss their upcoming events and action items.
www.thepowerhour.com
Richard Gage of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth joins to discuss their upcoming events and action items.
www.thepowerhour.com
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