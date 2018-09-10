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Gerald Celente: Alex Jones Is The Head Of The Anti-Establishment Movement
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175 views • September 10, 2018
Gerald Celente of Trends Research Institute joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how and why Alex Jones and Infowars are the head of the anti-establishment movement, worldwide.
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