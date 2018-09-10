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Is Alex Jones A Spy Sent To Trick Trump Supporters?
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221 views • September 10, 2018
Alex Jones opens the phone lines and catches a strange caller who questions Infowars' dedication to creating a pro-human future and destroying the Globalists' plans for a one world order.
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