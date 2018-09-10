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Politico Digs Into Stephen Miller's Checkered 3rd Grade Past
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7 views • September 10, 2018
"Stephen Miller is senior policy adviser to the president and is a frequent target of the so-called 'resistance.' They usually don't even bother to backup unhinged claims that he's Hitler reborn, but when they do they go to classmates from third grade and estranged uncles. Not even making this up. Two pieces at Politico Magazine." —Dana Loesch
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