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Liberals Accuse Hispanic Woman with Polish Grandparents of Being a White Supremacist
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317 views • September 10, 2018
"This woman, Zina Bash—her reputation yesterday was nearly destroyed, based on a hoax, because liberal idiots can't get out of their own way... They actually believe that this woman of Mexican heritage, whose grandparents barely escaped Nazi death camps, was somehow a white supremacist because she rested her hand on her arm." —Dan Bongino
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