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That Time Cory Booker Called Himself Spartacus
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28 views • September 10, 2018
"Senator Cory Booker of new jersey, who is no stranger to over-the-top theatrics, played Spartacus today... I've met real heroes in my life, Senator. And all of them deny that's what they are. Because that's how the humility of a true hero works." —Dana Loesch
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