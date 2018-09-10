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Full Show: Now YouTube Blocks an Entire Country
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828 views • September 10, 2018
As Syria moves to take out the last stronghold of ISIS in Syria, Google shows that it serves not just the authoritarian Chinese dictator, but the dictates of the US military industrial complex by cutting off communications of those inside Syria as Nikki Haley goes full pre-cog and accuses Syria of pre-crimes. Then, Steve Quayle on the coming post-human future that is already further than you realize.
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