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The Communist Chinese Developed A Plan To Conquer The United States And They Almost Won
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1674 views • September 10, 2018
There is a communist Chinese plan for total censorship and control that the deep state is using against the American people. Google and Apple have even completely merged with the Chinese government. Alex breaks down this traitorous plan by Big Tech.
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