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Jim Carrey Embraces Socialism As Sweden Rejects
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1296 views • September 10, 2018
Bad timing. Just as Sweden is rejecting no only open borders, but a failing socialist medical system, Jim Carrey & Bill Maher encourage the left to be proud socialists. David Knight breaks down how Sweden’s socialist healthcare is failing and the socialist aspects of American healthcare that need to be removed here.
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