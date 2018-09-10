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Watch Obama Arrogantly Take Credit For The Trump Economy And The “Economic Miracle”
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2222 views • September 10, 2018
Alex Jones presents video footage from former President Obama's speech at the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign where he arrogantly takes credit for the economic boom created by President Trump.
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