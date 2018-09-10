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Steve Quayle: Robots are LITERALLY Replacing Humans
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19776 views • September 10, 2018
As the technocratic elite have moved into the open to control speech, movement and other aspects of liberty, the technology they have hidden is far more powerful than what we’ve seen. Steve Quayle breaks down the goals of transhumanism and plans for a post-human future.
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