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Baby Naga - A Time Lapse Adventure
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6 views • September 10, 2018
I received a new HD camcorder (a JVC GZ-HM30BU) as a gift from my wife and coincidentally, I noticed, a baby Naga Morich had just popped up in one of the pots which already had a Naga growing in it. This was a great opportunity to test out the time lapse feature of the camcorder, something I had wanted to do for a long time. I made intermittent recordings over the course of the next few weeks and strung them together to create this video.
I hope you enjoy it.
I hope you enjoy it.
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