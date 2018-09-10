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African migrant attacks a woman
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40 views • September 10, 2018
Merkel has invited hundreds of thousands of these savages, these wild dogs, in to Europe.
This is what they do. Sneak up behind defenceless women and attack them.
They all need to be rounded up and deported. This one needs to get a severe beating before he leaves!
This is what they do. Sneak up behind defenceless women and attack them.
They all need to be rounded up and deported. This one needs to get a severe beating before he leaves!
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