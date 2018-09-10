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Partisan Hacks on the Left and Right: Good Morning Liberty 09-10-18
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4 views • September 10, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses the growing partisan divide - not on principles, but on support for, or opposition to, Team Red vs Team Blue. These hacks might be at their worst when it comes to the imperial presidency, war powers and the 2nd Amendment.
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