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Little Box Of Horrors?
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82 views • September 10, 2018
Two very dangerous games currently circulating on the dark web and social media are leaving teenagers and young adults playing with fire. Why are the Momo and Deep Web Mystery Box Challenges so popular? And why have some literally lost their lives in pursuit of a thrill which consumes them to the point that it becomes an obsession? And what sinister forces are behind it? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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