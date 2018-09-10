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🔴Prophecy 75 – I, YAHUVEH, Will Sanctify And Meet You In Your Sukkot❗ [2018 Video]
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20 views • September 10, 2018
Oh Treasure of MY heart, do you not believe that I, YAHUVEH, and MY Son YAHUSHUA will protect you as you observe this Holy Time? Am I not able to keep you safe? Even [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
https://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy75/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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