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Is Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein About To Get Justice?
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70 views • September 10, 2018
It’s been a long time coming. But perhaps just finally, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein will be served a dose of justice in his long awaited civil trial. Will his victims find closure? And what was the sweetheart deal negotiated through Robert Mueller’s FBI that kept him from further criminal charges? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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