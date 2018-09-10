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Matthew Hurtado: Why Are We REALLY Putting On Weight and Unable to Get It Off? September 16, 2015
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30 views • September 10, 2018
Alexandra Meadors and Matthew Hurtado team up again to review the underlying reasons for weight gain, hormonal imbalance and what can be done about it safely and naturally. They review how important it is to be in our power, and in order to be in our power we must be healthy and happy! You should learn some new information on the real culprits behind weight gain and what you can do about it!
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