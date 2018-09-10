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Faith of the Heart - 911 song by Russel Watson
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43 views • September 10, 2018
This is a video I made around 2008 using the song, "Faith of the Heart".
Whenever I start feeling cynical about all the corruption in the world, I then think of all the good people now trying to effect positive change to make it a better place and I feel consoled by this. This video is dedicated to all those Truthers out there.
Whenever I start feeling cynical about all the corruption in the world, I then think of all the good people now trying to effect positive change to make it a better place and I feel consoled by this. This video is dedicated to all those Truthers out there.
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