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Flu Fear Propaganda Starting Early This Year - Beware The MECCA FLU?
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487 views • September 10, 2018
Two major health scares at US airports involving inbound flights are related to pilgrims returning from the Haj, the Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which ended in late August, US health officials said on Friday.
Read more at https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mecca-pilgrims-ill-us-airports-haj-saudi-arabia-10696946
Read more at https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mecca-pilgrims-ill-us-airports-haj-saudi-arabia-10696946
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