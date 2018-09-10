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Randy Cramer: It's Official...You Break The Rules, You're Gonna Get Vaporized! September 15, 2015
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35 views • September 10, 2018
Alexandra Meadors and Randy Cramer review current events on and off planet: the policing of space, planetary management, the background to the Muslim "agenda," Netanyahu's role, the US-Iran storyline, what the "nuclear club" is, space programs, atomic bomb-space relationship, Syria ET connection, new perceptions of government and politicians, Bernie Sanders, psychological profiling, Donald Trump, civic management systems, religious extremism and bigotry, super soldiers vs marines, and more.
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