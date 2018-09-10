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Sharia Law A Real Threat! Sound The Alarm Brigade
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33 views • September 10, 2018
Are concerned to what a real threat Sharia Law can be to the USA then you need to join us in our fight. Navigate yourself to our homepage of the only organization, that I know of that is focused solely on FORCING our politicians to do their Job. Most people recognize the danger that Islam is to our way of life in their relentless drive to instill Sharia Law into our society. https://soundthealarmbrigade.com/
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