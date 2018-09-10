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Ameriški Kongres zahteva aretacijo Hillary Clinton
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15 views • September 10, 2018
Imamo vsaj 19 članov Kongresa, ki bodo danes predstavljali 12 stransko resolucijo House-a, kjer podrobno opisujejo protizakonita ravnanja na najvišjih nivojih Pravosodnega ministrstva (DoJ) in FBI. Obelodanil bo zlorabo FISA nalogov, kako in zakaj se je preiskava Hillary Clinton emailov zaključila in kako in zakaj se je preiskava Trumpa glede vmešavanja Rusije začela. Ta resolucija prav tako poziva k ustanovitvi druge posebne preiskovalne komisije...več v videoprispevku s slovenskimi podnapisi
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