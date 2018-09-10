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🔴Prophecy 120 – Don't Give Up! Don't Quit❗ [2018 Video]
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9 views • September 10, 2018
You please ME, MY child. Do not hesitate to call ME the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY for MY SPIRIT is within you!
You are MINE! You are BLOOD-washed!
You are BLOOD-bought! [...]
Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy120/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
You are MINE! You are BLOOD-washed!
You are BLOOD-bought! [...]
Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy120/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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