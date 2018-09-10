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Dave Ellis Defence Union Awareness Campaign Part 1
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3 views • September 10, 2018
How Britain's armed forces have been taken over by the Nazi WW2 ACTUAL winners, the EU, which was the post WW2 plan for Europe by the secret German intelligence organisation, now known as the DVD, which runs the Cabinet Office, MI6... and we all think its a big mystery.
One of the final interviews by Caroline for the short lived Stepping Stones experiment.
One of the final interviews by Caroline for the short lived Stepping Stones experiment.
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