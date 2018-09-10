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🔴Proof That Russiagate is Fake News❗ [2018 Video]
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96 views • September 10, 2018
Tired of Hillary's Russia Narrative? Me too. If Hillary Clinton's dealings were righteous and in America's best interest, her leaked emails through Wikileaks would reflect that and get her elected! Hillary is to blame for her loss [...]
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Keywords
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