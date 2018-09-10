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🔴Pray & Act against EU Internet Censorship! Voting 12 September❗ [2018 Video]
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12 views • September 10, 2018
For all the citizens of European Union watching: please contact your local Representative to the European Parliament, demanding them to take action and vote no in the upcoming voting.
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Thanks for watching!
Please visit:
www.saveyourinternet.eu
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
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