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🔴Prophecy 72 – Planet X [2018 Video]
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87 views • September 10, 2018
Foolish man to think you can use mathematics to calculate the date that I, YAHUVEH will use a planet in MY wrath to cause mass destruction to MY enemies. A Word of [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy136/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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