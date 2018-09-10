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🔴Probably The Most Important Prophecy Given In 2018❗ (Full Version Is Linked In Description)
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22 views • September 10, 2018
The devil knows when Israel repents his kingdom has come to an end. God is calling Israel back to repentance and true holiness through HIS Son, YAHUSHUA MASHIACH [...]
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https://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy139/
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Thanks for watching!
READ FULL VERSION:
https://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy139/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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