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🔴Neil Wolf Exposed – Admits Being CIA Infiltrator, Sabotaged Pedogate Protest❗ [2018 Video]
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58 views • September 10, 2018
Neil Wolfe, a fraud who infiltrated Pizzagate community, seeks to systematically kill the mission for the tortured, abused & sex trafficked children. This video explains my first hand experience with this lying fraud. You'll find [...]
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Keywords
videochildrenamericaprotestpedogateciatruthdemonstrationdcexposedusacontrolled oppositionwashingtonwhofraudilluminatiamericanpizzagatewashington dccommunityagainstkillmarchofthe2018amightywindsex traffickinganalmightywindelishevaaboutandneilwitheliyahuelijahtheyhashaveabusedelisabethsherriea fraudcia infiltratorinfiltratedinfiltratormarchingneil wolf exposedneil wolfesabotagedsex traffickedtorturedtraffickedwolfepizazagate
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