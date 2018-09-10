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Spiritual Science
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89 views • September 10, 2018
For centuries the prevailing western worldview has been built upon the materialistic, mechanical model of Isaac Newton – a clockwork Universe composed of separate particles of matter interacting according to precise physical laws and existing within objective dimensions of space and time. This model has long succeeded in describing many facets of our multi-faceted reality, but increasingly since the revelations of Einstein and the paradigm-crushing implications of quantum physics, Newton’s...
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