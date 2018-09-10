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Barefoot Blurb - September 10, 2018
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7 views • September 10, 2018
Former Governor of Indiana and the Vice President of the United States — Mike Pence, comes out on Fox News Sunday having to state the obvious: “the truth is the American people in 2016 rejected the policy and direction of Barack Obama when they elected Donald Trump.”
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