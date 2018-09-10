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Manhood Academy - Le Conversation Part I
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8 views • September 10, 2018
the conversation mentioned in podcast number 4 found here:https://www.real.video/5832836391001
no idea where part two is. if you have it, let me know or upload it yourself.
this video shows how even stupid expectations can be met and your clothing doesnt matter when it comes to having women meet your expectations.
do NOT mistake this video as the work of the frauds known as the pick-up artist community.
no idea where part two is. if you have it, let me know or upload it yourself.
this video shows how even stupid expectations can be met and your clothing doesnt matter when it comes to having women meet your expectations.
do NOT mistake this video as the work of the frauds known as the pick-up artist community.
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