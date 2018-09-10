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President Donald J Trump! Congratulations! Praise YAH! (Mirror)
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11 views • September 10, 2018
We give all the praise, honour and glory to Beloved ABBA YAHUVEH,YAHUSHUA and our precious IMMAYAH for this Victory as Donald J Trump is elected as the 45th President of The United States of America.
Read and listen to prophecy 131 "Donald Trump popping like popcorn prophecy" at www.amightywind.com
YAH bless you.
Read and listen to prophecy 131 "Donald Trump popping like popcorn prophecy" at www.amightywind.com
YAH bless you.
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