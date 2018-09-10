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Mirror: Ireland Vote Prolife! Thousands Speak Out 2018
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13 views • September 10, 2018
There are 55.6 million abortions each year around the world. Many in Ireland are fed up with the murder of these little innocent ones and are SPEAKING OUT NOW! VOTE PROLIFE! And not only will you save a life but the BLOOD WILL NOT BE ON YOUR HANDS.
Please watch this video to learn more, as one exposes the evil agenda of the satanic elite and those who hold power around this world. Do you care to speak out?
Please watch this video to learn more, as one exposes the evil agenda of the satanic elite and those who hold power around this world. Do you care to speak out?
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