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Autism Redefined Part 5: Playing Your Genetic Inflammation Lottery
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32 views • September 10, 2018
I have spent the past few months reviewing the genetic data of twenty people who identify with my hypothesised 'High Inflammation / Famine Storage Type'. These people all have a variety of inflammatory symptoms, ranging from Autism, ADHD, PANDAS, MS, LYME, B6 Toxicity, Mast Cell Activation, Psoriasis and more. Here I present the 20 gene snps (changes) that were common across all the data and ask you to play your genetic Inflammation lottery and see if you fit into this unique genetic type.
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