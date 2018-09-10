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911 - No Commercial Plane Visible at the Pentagon on 9-11-2001
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79 views • September 10, 2018
911 - No Commercial Plane Visible at the Pentagon on 9-11-2001
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
CNN Video times from CNN Video EST on 9/11/2001
02:24pm pentagon Jamie (?Mcintire?spelling)
02:27pm side of the building that is crashed in
no large, tail sections, wings, fuselage.
02:31pm Osama could not have been responsible
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
CNN Video times from CNN Video EST on 9/11/2001
02:24pm pentagon Jamie (?Mcintire?spelling)
02:27pm side of the building that is crashed in
no large, tail sections, wings, fuselage.
02:31pm Osama could not have been responsible
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