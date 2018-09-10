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Prophecy 2018 Totalitarian Dictator NOT Trump Its Obama
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83 views • September 10, 2018
Who are the satanic elite? Ask Obama. This Prophecy spoken from YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA (Jesus) and The Holy Spirit warned America that they would loose their freedoms if they allowed Barack Obama into office.
Trump has been chosen by the Holy Trinity to bring forth God's agenda in the world. This is a man who cares about the sanctity of life, do you think he doesn't care about yours?
As you listen to this Prophecy, hear the truth spoken from heaven through the mouth of Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu about the totalitarian dictator, Barack Hussein Obama.
Please visit Amightywind Ministry to learn more about the Prophetic Messages spoken in these end times.
Trump has been chosen by the Holy Trinity to bring forth God's agenda in the world. This is a man who cares about the sanctity of life, do you think he doesn't care about yours?
As you listen to this Prophecy, hear the truth spoken from heaven through the mouth of Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu about the totalitarian dictator, Barack Hussein Obama.
Please visit Amightywind Ministry to learn more about the Prophetic Messages spoken in these end times.
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