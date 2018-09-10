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I KNOW OF A HOLY MINISTRY
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7 views • September 10, 2018
Our Heavenly FATHER YAHUVEH led me to make this video for the purpose of introducing HIS HOLY MINISTRY to HIS Chidren who desire the truth that will set them free in YAHUSHUA'S NAME.
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