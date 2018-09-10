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🔴[Swedish] Profetia 45 – Res Dig, MIN Nya Tiders Kung David❗ [2018 Video]
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13 views • September 10, 2018
Res dig, du som har en Ande som hos en Kung David”. Vilken välsignelse du är för MIG, åh MIN son med Anden som hos en Kung David, och ändå utan den synd som han begick. Du har ett hjärta efter [...]
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Acceptera YAHUSHUA som HERRE & FRÄLSARE:
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http://AmightyWind.com
http://AmightyWind.com/sweden.htm
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Keywords
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