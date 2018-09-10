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🔴[Swedish] Profetia 83 – Förbered Er, Slutet Är Nära❗ [2018 Video]
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14 views • September 10, 2018
JAG har låtit YAHUSHUAS Brud stå i gapet så som Abraham stod i gapet för Lot. Hur mycket längre tror ni att JAG borde vänta? Hur JAG hånas! Hur MITT NAMN hånskrattas! Hur MINA Heliga som [...]
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Tack för att du tittat!
Acceptera YAHUSHUA som HERRE & FRÄLSARE:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833300675001
http://AmightyWind.com
http://AmightyWind.com/sweden.htm
Besök vår främsta Brighteon-kanal: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
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