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911 - Proof of Pre 911 Planned WTC7 Demolition - WTC 7 Sound Evidence for Explosions
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198 views • September 10, 2018
911 - Proof of Pre 911 Planned WTC7 Demolition - WTC 7 Sound Evidence for Explosions
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
See also https://www.real.video/5817027103001 (Related video)
WTC7 Demolition, and foreknowledge of it Prove 9/11/2001 was Scripted as a New Pearl Harbor
WTC1 and WTC2 were Exploded after nano thermate cut its core, WTC7 was Imploded at 5:20pm on 9/11/2001
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
See also https://www.real.video/5817027103001 (Related video)
WTC7 Demolition, and foreknowledge of it Prove 9/11/2001 was Scripted as a New Pearl Harbor
WTC1 and WTC2 were Exploded after nano thermate cut its core, WTC7 was Imploded at 5:20pm on 9/11/2001
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