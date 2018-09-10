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Socialists Don't Know How to Math
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5 views • September 10, 2018
"So you're going to expand free healthcare to the entire country, no one you give free healthcare to is going to use additional services, and the people you're providing it to now are going to cost 11% less?... Think about how dumb that talking point is." —Dan Bongino
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