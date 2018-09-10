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Congrats Alexandria, You Won the Nomination, But You're Still Stupid
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250 views • September 10, 2018
"Listen, Ms. Cortez, again, with all due respect, you did an unbelievable job winning that Democrat primary and beating Joe Crowley... But you have the responsibility to know basic things." —Dan Bongino
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