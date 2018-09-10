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TRUMPTAC (TRUMP ALIGNED CANDIDATES)
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8 views • September 10, 2018
A 6-minute video on President Trump's position on Vaccines being sent to all Trump Aligned Candidates so that when they are elected they will have the President's back to establish an independent vaccine science and safety commission. Please Send to all Republican politician, State & Federal: http://vaccineliberationarmy.com/?s=TrumpTac
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