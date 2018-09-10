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PhysReality ... 2017 ... Man Records Himself Interacting With Bigfoot
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190 views • September 10, 2018
Sasquatch Ontario, 2 months ago ... When you get as close as I have to a truth that is being suppressed from the masses, you're attacked and labelled a hoaxer. Fact of the matter is I've accumulated a mountain of supporting evidence and audio that is unprecedented in this subject. My audio recordings which come from multiple Sasquatch family members will stand the test of time regardless of all the pathetic attempts to discredit.
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