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STALKERS: I'M PISSED, FCK'N COPS JUST MAKE FUN OF IT ALL, THEY WILL ANSWER 1 DAY TO FATHER!
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26 views • September 10, 2018
REAP WHAT U SOW, U DEVILS HOUND'N ELDERLY DISABLED GREAT GRANDMOTHERS, MUST B THE ONLY WAY U CAN GET A " RISE " MAY FATHERS SNATCH U FROM YOUR BED TONIGHT. NOW GO 2 HELL WHENCE U CAME!! I PLEAD THE BLOOD OF YESHUA AGAINST U, & ON U. MAY HE HAVE MERCY ON UR SOULS IF U HAVE 1. & FCK U TRAITOR COPS, U'RE PROBABLY PD 2 DO IT, U'RE NOTHING BUT THUGS AS YOU'VE PROVED. U'RE NOT HONORABLE. CHILDREN W BADGES & GUNS, I'LL NEVER, TRUST U, SNAKES N GRASS. UR NOTHING BUT GOFERS FOR THE COURT
9-8-18 DSCN0782
9-8-18 DSCN0782
Keywords
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