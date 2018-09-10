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Universities Are Banning Students From Watching Infowars
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1649 views • September 10, 2018
Owen Shroyer talks about more censorship by the leftist tech giants of social media and how it will all backfire on them come this
general election in Novmeber.
https://www.infowars.com/alex-jones-banning-of-apple-app-is-digital-martial-law/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
general election in Novmeber.
https://www.infowars.com/alex-jones-banning-of-apple-app-is-digital-martial-law/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
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