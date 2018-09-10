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HOW TO ADD TEETH TO A POSABLE #ACTIONFIGURE VELOCIRAPTOR BLUE OR INDORAPTOR MIX
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1 view • September 10, 2018
Adding the teeth is easy with cardboard, tacky glue, gel and latex! Cut thin, tiny triangular pieces of hard paper or thin cardboard (like the cardboard on soda can boxes or cracker boxes; it's best to choose all white cardboard, or cardboard the color of the teeth you prefer....attach them to the inside of the mouth of the dinosaur with Aleene's Fast Grab Tacky Glue and build up with GOLDEN Artist Colors Extra Heavy Gel until the surface of the teeth have a natural dome on top of each..
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